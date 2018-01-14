Sundance Film Festival – January 18-28, 2018

The Sundance Film Festival is a 10-day festival that hosts more than 40,000 people a year! The Festival takes place in three cities of Utah: Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Mountain Resort. Shuttles and lodging are provided between locations to make your experience as fun filled as possible. When not viewing films, the cities offer an intriguing mix of nightlife, shopping, and art galleries.

Screenings of all kinds will be in this festival for viewing including, Dramatic, Documentary, Short Films, World Premieres, and the Sundance collection from UCLA that has over 1,800 films! There will be exhibitions, VR experiences, and live performances to enjoy in between films. Sundance is also doing a Power of Story series that looks to deepen public engagement with storytelling, explore cinema culture, and celebrate artists whose work propels the form.

Will all these activities and screenings, boredom will not be an option! If you would like to learn more visit http://www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/attend to find the festival program, lodging, purchase passes, and more.

Olivia Gleichauf