Palm Springs International FF Closing Night Jan. 14th

For PSIF Festival’s closing night they will be screening The Last Movie Star. In this film, an elderly movie star receives an invitation to an awards show that allows him to stroll down memory lane, which moves his dormant heart. An octogenarian, Burt Reynolds shares scenes with his younger self, and delivers a resonating performance in this funny drama.

The Screening and Closing Ceremony will begin at 6:30pm. Tickets are still available, so purchase now!

Visit https://www.psfilmfest.org/2018-ps-film-festival/films/closing-night for more details and tickets.

Olivia Gleichauf