Netflix’s Special Feb. 8th New York Screening of Irreplaceable You

New York Special Screening Irreplaceable You

Launching On Netflix Friday, February 16th Watch the trailer here WHAT: New York Special Screening of Irreplaceable You WHO: Filmmaker Stephanie Laing, Stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox), Michiel Huisman, Kate McKinnon, Christopher Walken, Brian Tyree Henry, Tamara Tunie, Glenn Fleshler, Grace Rex WHEN: Thursday, February 8 5:45PM – Press Check-In 6:30PM – Red Carpet Opens 7:00PM – Red Carpet Closes WHERE: Metrograph 7 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002 To RSVP to cover the press line, please contact Nikki.Adler@StrategyPR.net Your RSVP is NOT confirmed until you receive an email confirmation Irreplaceable You is the heartwarming, romantic story of Abbie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Sam (Michiel Huisman), best friends since childhood who are engaged to be married, and whose tranquil lives come crashing down when Abbie receives an unexpected diagnosis. Faced with the prospect of an uncertain timeline, Abbie begins a touching and often humorous search for a new love to take care of Sam. Along the way, Abbie makes unlikely friendships with Myron (Christopher Walken), Kate (Kate McKinnon) and Mitch (Steve Coogan) who all choose to focus on living, while they are dying. Ultimately, the film asks the question, how do you say goodbye? This is the feature film directorial debut of Emmy Award®-winner, Stephanie Laing (Veep, Eastbound & Down, the founder of PYPO.com); written by Bess Wohl; produced by Jonathan Tropper (Kodachrome, This is Where I Leave You), Farah Abushwesha (The Last Photograph), Brian Robbins, Matt Kaplan (Before I Fall, You Get Me) and Laing. Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michiel Huisman, Steve Coogan, Tim Simons, Jacki Weaver, Kate McKinnon, Christopher Walken, Brian Tyree Henry & Merritt Wever Directed by: Stephanie Laing Written by: Bess Wohl Launch Date: February 16th on Netflix Press Materials Available: Media.Netflix.com For More Information, Please Contact: Chanelle.James@StrategyPR.net / Andrew.Taylor@StrategyPR.net