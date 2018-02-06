Netflix’s Special Feb. 8th New York Screening of Irreplaceable You

|
New York Special Screening
Irreplaceable You
Launching On Netflix Friday, February 16th
WHAT: New York Special Screening of Irreplaceable You
WHO: Filmmaker Stephanie Laing, Stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The
Cloverfield Paradox), Michiel Huisman, Kate McKinnon, Christopher
Walken, Brian Tyree Henry, Tamara Tunie, Glenn Fleshler, Grace Rex
WHEN: Thursday, February 8
5:45PM – Press Check-In
6:30PM – Red Carpet Opens
7:00PM – Red Carpet Closes
WHERE: Metrograph 7 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002
Irreplaceable You is the heartwarming, romantic story of Abbie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Sam (Michiel Huisman), best friends since childhood who are engaged to be married, and whose tranquil lives come crashing down when Abbie receives an unexpected diagnosis. Faced with the prospect of an uncertain timeline, Abbie begins a touching and often humorous search for a new love to take care of Sam. Along the way, Abbie makes unlikely friendships with Myron (Christopher Walken), Kate (Kate McKinnon) and Mitch (Steve Coogan) who all choose to focus on living, while they are dying. Ultimately, the film asks the question, how do you say goodbye?
This is the feature film directorial debut of Emmy Award®-winner, Stephanie Laing (Veep, Eastbound & Down, the founder of PYPO.com); written by Bess Wohl; produced by Jonathan Tropper (Kodachrome, This is Where I Leave You), Farah Abushwesha (The Last Photograph), Brian Robbins, Matt Kaplan (Before I Fall, You Get Me) and Laing.
Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michiel Huisman, Steve Coogan, Tim Simons, Jacki Weaver, Kate McKinnon, Christopher Walken, Brian Tyree Henry & Merritt Wever
Directed by: Stephanie Laing
Written by: Bess Wohl
Launch Date: February 16th on Netflix
