What I’m reading:

New Mexico is looking up.

Of all the U.S. states offering film and TV incentives, New Mexico has always been the one most proactive about building a local crew base through measures such as the Film Crew Advancement Program, which gives productions a 50% reimbursement of below-the-line crafts workers’ wages for up to 1,040 hours of work if the job trains them in additional skills that help advance their careers. The abundance of high-paying below-the-line jobs created by the film and TV projects drawn to the state by the incentive have inspired many experienced production pros to permanently relocate to the Land of Enchantment.

According the New Mexico Film Office, from 2014 to 2017, the state went from 18 projects with budgets of $1 million or more to 52, and the amount of direct in-state production spending rose from $162.1 million to $505.9 million.