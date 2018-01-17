News from ARRI Rental

ARRI Rental opens satellite office in Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Haus: a city-based ancillary to the long-established headquarters in Secaucus, NJ.

Prep space, drop-off and pick-up for camera equipment.

Crew hospitality in the heart of Brooklyn’s studio landscape.

ARRI Rental, a leading provider of camera, lighting and grip equipment, is excited to announce the opening of ARRI Rental Brooklyn Haus in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Situated in the heart of Brooklyn’s studio landscape, with locations such as Broadway Stages, Steiner Studios, Silvercup Studios and Kaufman Astoria Studios in immediate proximity, Brooklyn Haus functions as a traditional camera rental facility, as well as a gathering place for production and crew, with meeting rooms, entertaining spaces and a café.

“By opening Brooklyn Haus we not only underline our long-term commitment to support New York’s bustling production community and its members,” says Lisa Harp, President of ARRI Rental US Camera, “but also create an inviting environment for networking, exchanging ideas and listening to customers.”

ARRI Rental in Secaucus, New Jersey remains the rental headquarters for North America, providing the full spectrum of services for camera, lighting and grip rental.

ARRI Rental’s Chief Executive Martin Cayzer comments: “Brooklyn Haus epitomizes our global focus on customer experience; we are locating where our clients are shooting and need us there to support them. Having a presence in New York City will bring day-to-day efficiencies for our clients and—just as importantly—give them a sense of who we are and what we stand for by providing a home-from-home in this vibrant, creative and exciting borough. That and great coffee, of course.”