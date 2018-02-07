Nominees for ICG Publicists Awards Announced

Nominations Announced For

The 55Th Annual Icg Publicists Awards Luncheon

Ceremony to Take Place March 2, 2018 at The Beverly Hilton

International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has announced nominees for the 55th Annual ICG Publicists Awards to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, March 2, 2018 . More than 900 industry leaders are expected to attend this year’s luncheon, which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards®. TheInternational Cinematographers Guild(ICG, IATSE Local 600) has announced nominees for theto be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on. More than 900 industry leaders are expected to attend this year’s luncheon, which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards®.

The Nominees are:

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award. The union publicists who worked on:

• Beauty and the Beast – The Walt Disney Studios

• Baby Driver – TriStar Pictures (Sony Pictures)

• Daddy’s Home 2 – Paramount Pictures

• Get Out – Universal Pictures

• The Greatest Showman – Twentieth Century Fox

• Wonder Woman – Warner Bros. Pictures

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award:

• Better Call Saul – Gregg Brilliant, Unit Publicist

• Feud: Bette and Joan – Erica Tarin, Fox 21 Television Studios

• Star Trek: Discovery – Kristen Hall, CBS Television Studios

• Stranger Things 2 – Denise Godoy, Unit Publicist

• The Orville – Erin Moody, Twentieth Century Fox Television

Press Award:

• Lindsey Bahr – AP

• Debra Birnbaum – Variety

• Eliza Cost – Entertainment Tonight

• Mike Fleming Jr. – Deadline

• Steven Weintraub – Collider

International Media Award:

• Nelson Aspen (Australia)

• Janet Nepales (Philippines)

• Jami Philbrick (China)

• Gill Pringle (Australia)

• Alex Zane (UK)

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award:

• Murray Close

• Scott Garfield

• Matt Kennedy

• Merrick Morton

• Merie Wallace

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award:

• Beth Dubber

• Jennifer Clasen

• Scott Green

• Trae Patton

• Michele K. Short

Les Mason Award:

• Jan Craft, Warner Bros.

• Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist

• Sheryl Main, Unit Publicist

• Ernie Malik, Unit Publicist

• Gina Soliz, Warner Bros.

The ICG Publicists Directory:

Dedicated to journalist Liz Smith – In Memoriam

Special Recognition

Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Golden Globes 75th Anniversary

The Bob Yeager Award for Community Service:

To be announced at the luncheon.

As previously announced, the publicists will honor Betty White with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Still to be announced are the Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards.