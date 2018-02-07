Nominees for ICG Publicists Awards Announced
Nominations Announced For
The 55Th Annual Icg Publicists Awards Luncheon
Ceremony to Take Place March 2, 2018 at The Beverly Hilton
The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has announced nominees for the 55th Annual ICG Publicists Awards to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, March 2, 2018. More than 900 industry leaders are expected to attend this year’s luncheon, which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards®.
The Nominees are:
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award. The union publicists who worked on:
• Beauty and the Beast – The Walt Disney Studios
• Baby Driver – TriStar Pictures (Sony Pictures)
• Daddy’s Home 2 – Paramount Pictures
• Get Out – Universal Pictures
• The Greatest Showman – Twentieth Century Fox
• Wonder Woman – Warner Bros. Pictures
Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award:
• Better Call Saul – Gregg Brilliant, Unit Publicist
• Feud: Bette and Joan – Erica Tarin, Fox 21 Television Studios
• Star Trek: Discovery – Kristen Hall, CBS Television Studios
• Stranger Things 2 – Denise Godoy, Unit Publicist
• The Orville – Erin Moody, Twentieth Century Fox Television
Press Award:
• Lindsey Bahr – AP
• Debra Birnbaum – Variety
• Eliza Cost – Entertainment Tonight
• Mike Fleming Jr. – Deadline
• Steven Weintraub – Collider
International Media Award:
• Nelson Aspen (Australia)
• Janet Nepales (Philippines)
• Jami Philbrick (China)
• Gill Pringle (Australia)
• Alex Zane (UK)
Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award:
• Murray Close
• Scott Garfield
• Matt Kennedy
• Merrick Morton
• Merie Wallace
Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award:
• Beth Dubber
• Jennifer Clasen
• Scott Green
• Trae Patton
• Michele K. Short
Les Mason Award:
• Jan Craft, Warner Bros.
• Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist
• Sheryl Main, Unit Publicist
• Ernie Malik, Unit Publicist
• Gina Soliz, Warner Bros.
The ICG Publicists Directory:
Dedicated to journalist Liz Smith – In Memoriam
Special Recognition
Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Golden Globes 75th Anniversary
The Bob Yeager Award for Community Service:
To be announced at the luncheon.
As previously announced, the publicists will honor Betty White with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Still to be announced are the Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards.
Henri Bollinger and Tim Menke return as chairs for this year’s awards. Final online balloting will close on Feb. 9, and winners will be announced at the lunch ceremony on Friday, March 2, 2018. Further inquiries regarding the ICG Publicists Awards may be directed to MaryAnne MacDougall, ICG Events Manager, at 323-969-2728, MMacDougall@icg600.com. For tickets, contact Joanna Mousseau, ICG Events Coordinator, at 323-969-2741, JMousseau@icg600.com