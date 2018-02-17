Obituary for Emmy Winner & Oscar Nominee Edward Abroms

Respected member of the film and television production community Edward Abroms passed away February 13th, 2018. An award-winning editor with nearly four decades of experience, Abroms was also an active member of the production community’s most prestigious organizations, inducing the Directors Guild of America, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the Motion Picture Editors Guild. He was also a thirty-year board member of the American Cinema Editors (ACE), where he held the office of ACE Treasurer for seventeen years. In 2006 ACE honored Abroms for his body of work and his service to the industry with the American Cinema Editors Career Achievement Award.

Abroms began editing some of the most acclaimed series for television including NBC’s Tarzan. By the end of the era he was working on series including Ironside and made for TV movies including My Sweet Charlie, for which he received his first Emmy nomination and Emmy win in 1970. He also expanded into feature film work, editing for the likes of Steven Spielberg (1974’s The Sugarland Express), Sam Peckinpah (1983’s The Osterman Weekend) and John Badham’s 1983 drama Blue Thunder, for which Abrom received an Outstanding Editing Oscar nomination.

Abroms won his second Emmy award in 1972 for an episode of Columbo entitled Death Lends a Hand. The same year he received an additional nomination for Columbo and another Emmy nomination for the series in 1973. He received an ACE nomination for his work on That Certain Summer (1972) and he won a CableACE Award for his work on 1984’s The Guardian. While Abroms continued to work as an editor on acclaimed series including Night Gallery and Murder She Wrote, he turned his attention towards directing in the early 1970s. He amassed over fifty directing credits throughout his career, working on TV series including Kojak, Police Story, CHiPs, The Six Million Dollar Man and Hawaii Five-O.

Abroms is survived by his wife of sixty years, Colleen and his children Ed Abroms and his wife Terra, Lynn Abroms and her partner Scott Lerner and Cindy Hammond and her husband Danny Hammond. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brandon, Jordon and wife Jordann, and James.