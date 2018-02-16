Oscar Nominated Production Designers And Set Decorators To Participate In Panel Discussion At Egyptian Theatre, March 3
This year’s Oscar-nominated Production Designers and Set Decorators from Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and The Shape of Water will discuss their craft at the 12th Annual Art of Production Design Oscar Panel presented by the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) and Set Decorators Society of America in association with the American Cinematheque on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 3 p.m.
The panel, sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter, will be held at the Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood, and is free to the public. RSVPs are recommended at: www.eventbrite.com/42434317185.
The Art Director Guild’s past president Thomas A. Walsh, ADG, and Jan Pascale, SDSA will moderate the discussion about the design teams for:
Beauty And The Beast
Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood, ADG
Set Decoration: Katie Spencer, SDSA
Blade Runner 2049
Production Designer: Dennis Gassner, ADG
Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola, SDSA
Darkest Hour
Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood, ADG
Set Decoration: Katie Spencer, SDSA
Dunkirk
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley, ADG
Set Decoration: Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water
Production Designer: Paul Denham, ADG
Set Decoration: Jeffrey A. Melvin & Shane Vieau
The Art Directors Guild and Set Decorators Society of America are presenting this event as part of the American Cinematheque’s Awards Season Seminars. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Space is limited and on a first come, first served basis. RSVPs are recommended at: www.eventbrite.com/42434317185
To request press credentials or one-on-one interviews with panelists, contact Cheri Warner at cheri@publicity4all.com. To download the event flyer, click here: http://bit.ly/2s05BOe