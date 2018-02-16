Oscar Nominated Production Designers And Set Decorators To Participate In Panel Discussion At Egyptian Theatre, March 3

This year’s Oscar-nominated Production Designers and Set Decorators from Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and The Shape of Water will discuss their craft at the 12th Annual Art of Production Design Oscar Panel presented by the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) and Set Decorators Society of America in association with the American Cinematheque on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 3 p.m.

The panel, sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter , will be held at the Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood, and is free to the public. RSVPs are recommended at: www.eventbrite.com/42434317185 .

The Art Director Guild’s past president Thomas A. Walsh, ADG, and Jan Pascale, SDSA will moderate the discussion about the design teams for:

Beauty And The Beast

Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood, ADG

Set Decoration: Katie Spencer, SDSA

Blade Runner 2049

Production Designer: Dennis Gassner, ADG

Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola, SDSA

Darkest Hour

Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood, ADG

Set Decoration: Katie Spencer, SDSA

Dunkirk

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley, ADG

Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water

Production Designer: Paul Denham, ADG

Set Decoration: Jeffrey A. Melvin & Shane Vieau

