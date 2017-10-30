PGA Honors Donna Langley With 2018 Milestone Award

The Producers Guild Of America Honors Donna Langley With The 2018 Milestone Award

LOS ANGELES (October 30, 2017) – The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today Donna Langley, Chairman of Universal Pictures, will be honored with the Guild’s 2018 Milestone Award. Langley will receive the award at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards presented by Cadillac on January 20, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Said Producers Guild Awards Chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal, “Donna Langley is essentially the epitome of a 21st century studio executive. Not only has she built Universal into a powerhouse through her stewardship of tentpole event films, she’s built her studio into a home for smart, talented, passionate filmmakers – especially for those who color outside the lines or don’t fit into Hollywood’s usual boxes. Donna has redefined the job for a rising generation of creative execs, and we’re privileged to honor her at the Producers Guild Awards.”

“The Producers Guild of America champions what is lifeblood to so many of us—visionary storytelling, fearless creativity and global filmmaking,” said Langley. “On behalf of the brilliant team at Universal, I want to thank its members for recognizing our work with this prestigious honor.”

The Milestone Award is the PGA’s most prestigious honor, recognizing an individual or team who has made historic contributions to the entertainment industry. In the past, the Guild has paid tribute to such industry leaders as Clint Eastwood, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Steven Spielberg, Sherry Lansing, Ron Meyer, Alan Horn, Bob Iger, Jim Gianopulos, and 2017 recipient Tom Rothman, among others.

ABOUT DONNA LANGLEY

Donna Langley is Chairman of Universal Pictures, a position she has held since September of 2013. She oversees all aspects of Universal’s production, marketing and distribution operations worldwide, including Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and the studio’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion division.

Under Langley’s visionary leadership, Universal has evolved to break numerous studio and industry records. In 2017, the studio crossed $4 billion at the worldwide box office for the second time in its 105-year history, becoming the first studio to hit this milestone this year. 2017 also saw Universal’s best first quarter in studio history with five releases in six weeks including “Fifty Shades Darker” and Blumhouse’s “Get Out” and “Split.” Universal also had a

memorable year in 2015, as it marked the then highest-grossing domestic, international and worldwide box office of any single year in any film studio’s history. 2015 became the first time any studio ever tallied three films to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office, with “Furious 7,” “Jurassic World” and Illumination’s “Minions” all reaching that milestone.

During her 16-year tenure, Langley has reinvigorated and expanded some of the most lucrative and popular franchises in Universal’s history. In addition to leading the charge in all of the films in the “Fast & Furious” series, which have grossed more than $5 billion, and the five movies in the juggernaut “Bourne” series, she has presided over the studio’s biggest and most profitable franchises. These include “Pitch Perfect,” Illumination’s “Despicable Me” and “The Secret Life of Pets,” as well as “Fifty Shades,” “Ride Along,” “The Purge,” “Meet the Parents,” and “Neighbors.” She has also overseen diverse hits such as the Academy Award®-winning “Les Misérables,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Ray,” “King Kong,” Focus’s “The Theory of Everything” and “The Danish Girl” as well as

“Cinderella Man,” “Seabiscuit,” “Munich,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Knocked Up,” “Bridesmaids,” “Wanted,” “Safe House,” “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax,” “Mama,” “Lone Survivor,” “Lucy,” “Unbroken,” “Trainwreck,” “Straight Outta Compton” and most recently, “Get Out” and “Girls Trip.”

A native of the United Kingdom, Langley lives in Los Angeles with her husband and their two sons.