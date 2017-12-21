PGA Honors Get Out With 2018 Stanley Kramer Award

The Producers Guild of America (PGA), announced the 2018 Stanley Kramer Award will honor the acclaimed feature film, Get Out, produced by Sean McKittrick, p.g.a.; Jason Blum, p.g.a.; Edward H. Hamm, Jr., p.g.a.; and Jordan Peele, p.g.a.

The Universal Pictures release is the directorial debut of Jordan Peele, who also wrote the screenplay, and features a cast including Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Lakeith Stanfield, Lil Rel Howery, Erika Alexander, Marcus Henderson, Betty Gabriel, and Catherine Keener. The Stanley Kramer Award will be presented to Get Out at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards presented by Cadillac on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The award was established in 2002 to honor a production, producer or other individuals whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues. Producer/director Stanley Kramer created some of the most powerful work in the history of American motion pictures, including Inherit the Wind, On the Beach, The Defiant One’s, and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

Producers Guild Awards Chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal stated, “The electrifying response to Get Out demonstrates that the power of motion pictures to crystallize and reflect our collective social anxieties remains stronger than ever. It’s hard to imagine two more different sensibilities approaching the problem of race in America than Stanley Kramer and Jordan Peele, but despite the different paths their stories take, their power springs from the same outrage, fearlessness and passion.”