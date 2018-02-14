Filed in: Blog the Line, Featured, Production News Weekly
Producer Scott Niemeyer Gets Green Light To Open New Orleans Studio

February 14, 2018 | By

Well-known film producer, Scott Niemeyer, has been attempting to open a studio in the New Orleans area for about four years and faced many hurdles as the Legislature shrank its original tax incentives, which caused potential investors in his studio to grow wary. But the producer persisted, with support from people who saw promise in the project and sought alternative ways to make it financially viable.

http://www.myneworleans.com/New-Orleans-Magazine/February-2018/Developer-Calls-Action-On-New-Film-Studio/

 

 

