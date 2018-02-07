Production News Weekly February 7, 2018

CBS has reboot fever.

With Pilot season heating up, it’s looking like another good year. One of the things that I have noticed are the number of network reboots. CBS, which gave a straight-to-series order this week to a Murphy Brown revival, has picked up six pilots—including reboots of Cagney and Lacey and Magnum P.I.

Also CBS, the network that has been criticized for its lack of inclusion and female voices, is trying to change that in its first pilot season under network president Kelly Kahl.

To that end, it has handed out its first pilot orders of the season and has picked up two comedies: History of Them, I Mom So Hard and a drama, Murder – all from female writers.

History of Them is inspired by the life of One Day at a Time revival showrunner, Gloria Calderon-Kellet. I Mom So Hard’s Michelle Nader (“2 Broke Girls”) will pen the script. On the drama front, Murder is written and exec produced by Amanda Green (Lethal Weapon).

