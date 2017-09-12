Filed in: Blog the Line, Community, Featured, News
ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ.

September 12, 2017 | By

Roman J. Israel, Esq. is a dramatic thriller set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Denzel Washington stars as a driven, idealistic defense attorney whose life is upended when a turbulent series of events challenge the activism that has defined his career. Colin Farrell costars as the ambitious, monied lawyer who recruits Roman to his firm.

Genre: Dramatic Thriller
November 3, 2017 (Limited)
November 10, 2017 (Expands)
November 17, 2017 (Wide)
#RomanIsraelMovie

