

Roman J. Israel, Esq. is a dramatic thriller set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Denzel Washington stars as a driven, idealistic defense attorney whose life is upended when a turbulent series of events challenge the activism that has defined his career. Colin Farrell costars as the ambitious, monied lawyer who recruits Roman to his firm.

Genre: Dramatic Thriller

November 3, 2017 (Limited)

November 10, 2017 (Expands)

November 17, 2017 (Wide)

#RomanIsraelMovie