Smart Post Sound Signs On As After Party Sponsor For 54th CAS Awards

From the complex, thirty-five year family dynamics that fuel the Pearson children in ABC’s “This Is Us,” to the superpowers forged in the schizophrenic mind of David Haller (Dan Stevens) in FX’s Legion, Smart Post Sound has paved the audio path for these, and many other critically acclaimed entities. This year, they’re taking their award contributions one step further. On February 24th, Smart Post Sound will sponsor the after party for the 54th Cinema Audio Society Awards.

“We welcome the addition of Smart Post Sound to the CAS family of awards sponsors. It is wonderful to see them support the CAS in such a tangible way,” said CAS President Mark Ulano.

Over twenty-five years ago, Smart Post Sound redefined the complete sound package by initiating an unique soundtrack creation experience for the production industry. For the first time, producers enjoyed services that included the largest team of award-winning Sound designers and mixers, worldwide ADR scheduling, and easy access to all available mixing stages, both in and out of house. Since its inception, the work provided by Smart Post Sound has resulted in over 100 Emmy nominations. In addition to Emmy wins for shows as diverse as “Cosmos” and “Modern Family,” Smart Post Sound has also garnered a plethora of award recognition at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards and the CAS Awards. This year, Smart Post Sound is represented at the CAS Awards in two categories: for the re-recording mixing on “Modern Family” in the Television Series – Half Hour category, and the re-recording mixing on “Better Call Saul” in the Television Series – One Hour category.

The 54th CAS Awards ceremony on February 24th will take place in the Bunker Hill Ballroom of the OMNI Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza. The presentation of the previously announced award winners, CAS Career Achievement Award recipient re-recording mixer, Anna Behlmer and the CAS Filmmaker Award recipient, Darkest Hour director, Joe Wright will take place at the celebration. CAS will also bestow the inaugural presentation of the Edward J. Greene Award for the Advancement of Sound to Tomlinson Holman, CAS during the evening’s festivities. The awards for Outstanding Product for Production, the Outstanding Award for Post-Production, Student Recognition and Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing in seven categories honoring film and television will also be presented throughout the evening.

Smart Post Sound joins a roster of industry sponsors supporting the 2018 CAS Awards. Dolby Laboratories is the Pre-Show Party Host and Title Sponsor. Coming on as a Double Platinum Sponsor is Netflix, with 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight and NBC Universal Operations joining as Platinum Sponsors. Gold Sponsors include HBO, Technicolor and Warner Bros Studio Facilities. Formosa Group, Fox Studios Production Services, IATSE Local 700 Motion Picture Editors Guild, National Geographic Channel and Showtime Network round out the Silver Sponsors. The Student Recognition Award is sponsored by Avid.