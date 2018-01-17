Filed in: Awards, Blog the Line, Camera, Crafts, Featured
Society of Camera Operators Announces the Nominees For Camera Operator of the Year, Film and Television

January 17, 2018 | By

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) announced the Nominees for Camera Operator of the Year for both the film and television categories.  The recipients will be announced at the February 3, 2018 Awards hosted at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

 

Camera Operator of the YearFilm Nominees:

Colin Anderson, SOC – The Phantom Thread 

Roberto De Angelis, SOC – Baby Driver 

Stephen Campanelli, SOC – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 

Gilles Corbeil, SOC – The Shape of Water

Mitch Dubin, SOC – The Post

 

Camera Operator of the Year – Television Nominees:

Bob Gorelick, SOCStranger Things

Daryl Hartwell – Fargo

Gary Jay, SOCHouse of Cards

Brian Osmond – Mindhunter

Ben Semanoff, SOC – Ozark

The Camera Operator of the Year voting is open to all Active SOC members in good standing until January 23, 2018.  Last year’s recipients were Film – Arri Robbins, SOC for LA LA Land, and Television – Andrew Mitchell, SOC for The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. 

For more information about the SOC’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and to purchase your seats: SOCAwards.com

About the SOC

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) advances the art, craft, and creative contributions of the Camera Operator.

The SOC is an internationally recognized professional honorary society. The core activities of the Society are the annual SOC Awards, publishing the Society’s magazine Camera Operator and our charitable commitment to The Vision Center at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

