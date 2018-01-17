Society of Camera Operators Announces the Nominees For Camera Operator of the Year, Film and Television

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) announced the Nominees for Camera Operator of the Year for both the film and television categories. The recipients will be announced at the February 3, 2018 Awards hosted at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

Camera Operator of the Year – Film Nominees:

Colin Anderson, SOC – The Phantom Thread

Roberto De Angelis, SOC – Baby Driver

Stephen Campanelli, SOC – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Gilles Corbeil, SOC – The Shape of Water

Mitch Dubin, SOC – The Post

Camera Operator of the Year – Television Nominees:

Bob Gorelick, SOC – Stranger Things

Daryl Hartwell – Fargo

Gary Jay, SOC – House of Cards

Brian Osmond – Mindhunter

Ben Semanoff, SOC – Ozark

The Camera Operator of the Year voting is open to all Active SOC members in good standing until January 23, 2018. Last year’s recipients were Film – Arri Robbins, SOC for LA LA Land, and Television – Andrew Mitchell, SOC for The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

