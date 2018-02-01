Society of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards Announces President’s Award Honoree, Meryl Streep

L The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) announced the Lifetime Achievement Awards President’s Award Honoree, Meryl Streep.

The Society is honored to be presenting the President’s Award to Meryl for her extraordinary body of work, and her commitment to the craft of Camera Operating.

Streep has been nominated a record breaking 21 times for an Academy Award, and has won three. Ms. Streep’s successes ranging from Kramer Vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia, The Iron Lady, Florence Foster Jenkins and The Post, currently be seen in theaters, are examples of her expansive creative genius, and the depth and variety of her performances.

Ms. Streep will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award on February 3, 2018 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

For further information about the SOC’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and to purchase your seats:SOCAwards.com The red carpet and Awards ceremony will be broadcasting live from SOC.org , SOCAwards.com andINDIEShooter.com.

About the SOC

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) advances the art, craft, and creative contributions of the Camera Operator.

Press Contact:

Kristin Petrovich

Createasphere

Kristin@Createasphere.com

818.388-2306

For SOC Information:

Society of Camera Operators

818.563.9110

socoffice@soc.org

www.soc.org