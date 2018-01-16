Filed in: Blog the Line, Columns, Community, Featured, Film, Industry Sector
|

Step Sisters

January 16, 2018 | By
netSTEP SISTERS
  
Launching exclusively on Netflix on January 19, 2018
 
Starring Megalyn Echikunwoke (Kevin Hart’s Night School – Opening Fall 2018), Nia Jervier (Dear White People) and Marque Richardson (Dear White People)
 
Producers Lena Waithe (Master of None, The Chi) and Ben Cory Jones (Insecure)
 
Director Charles Stone III (Drumline)
 
 
unnamed
Watch the Official Trailer here!
 
Jamilah Bishop (Megalyn Echikunwoke) seems to excel at everything: She’s president of her sorority, captain of the step dance crew, liaison to the college dean and on her way to to Harvard Law. 
 
But when Jamilah is asked to teach a misbehaving, mostly white sorority how to step, success seems impossible. Without telling her own sorority sisters, Jamilah begins training rivals Sigma Beta Beta (SBB) for the “Steptacular” competitive dance competition.
 
 
www.netflix.com/stepsisters  

 

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

January 12, 2018
January 11, 2018
January 10, 2018
January 10, 2018
January 10, 2018
January 9, 2018
January 9, 2018
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.