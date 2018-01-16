STEP SISTERS Launching exclusively on Netflix on January 19, 2018 Starring Megalyn Echikunwoke (Kevin Hart’s Night School – Opening Fall 2018), Nia Jervier (Dear White People) and Marque Richardson (Dear White People) Producers Lena Waithe (Master of None, The Chi) and Ben Cory Jones (Insecure) Director Charles Stone III (Drumline)

Watch the Official Trailer here

Jamilah Bishop (Megalyn Echikunwoke) seems to excel at everything: She’s president of her sorority, captain of the step dance crew, liaison to the college dean and on her way to to Harvard Law.