Step Sisters
Launching exclusively on Netflix on January 19, 2018
Starring Megalyn Echikunwoke (Kevin Hart’s Night School – Opening Fall 2018), Nia Jervier (Dear White People) and Marque Richardson (Dear White People)
Producers Lena Waithe (Master of None, The Chi) and Ben Cory Jones (Insecure)
Director Charles Stone III (Drumline)
Jamilah Bishop (Megalyn Echikunwoke) seems to excel at everything: She’s president of her sorority, captain of the step dance crew, liaison to the college dean and on her way to to Harvard Law.
But when Jamilah is asked to teach a misbehaving, mostly white sorority how to step, success seems impossible. Without telling her own sorority sisters, Jamilah begins training rivals Sigma Beta Beta (SBB) for the “Steptacular” competitive dance competition.