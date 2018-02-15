The Strangers: Prey at Night

A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts directs this horror film inspired by the 2008 smash hit The Strangers, starring Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman.