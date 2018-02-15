Filed in: Blog the Line, Community, Events, Featured
The Strangers: Prey at Night

February 15, 2018 | By
From Aviron Pictures. 
A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts directs this horror film inspired by the 2008 smash hit The Strangers, starring Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman.
The Strangers: Prey At Night
In Theaters 9, 2018
#PreyAtNight
