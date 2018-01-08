Submissions Deadline Extended For Location Managers Guild International 2018 Awards
Online Submissions Deadline Extended to Jan. 14
Awards Gala to be held April 7
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2018 – The deadline for submissions has been extended for the LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI) 5th Annual LMGI Awards honoring the outstanding and creative international contributions of location professionals and film commissions in film, television and commercials. The new deadline is Jan.14th and submissions can be made online at www.locationmanagers.org.
The LMGI Awards will be held on April 7, 2018. Awards will be presented in the following categories: Film Commission, Commercial, Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV and Period TV. Honorary Awards will include the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and Eva Monley.
The voting timeline for the 2018 5th Annual LMGI Awards* is:
January 14, 2018 – Online Submissions Close
January 29 – Nomination Voting Opens
February 16 – Nomination Voting Closes
February 20 – Final Nominees Announced
February 26 – Final Voting Begins
March 19 – Final Ballot voting ends at midnight
April 7 – Winners Announced at 5th Annual LMGI Awards Gala
*Dates subject to change
LMGI Awards accepts domestic and international submissions for work that demonstrates the significance of locations in supporting character development and storyline. Active and retired LMGI members in good standing can vote on the awards. Submissions are open to both LMGI members and non-members.
Producers of this year’s LMGI Awards are Co-Chairs Eric Klosterman and Robin Citrin. For information about the LMGI Awards, FAQs and submission eligibility “Rules and Regulations,” please visit www.locationmanagers.org or contact lmgiawards@locationmanagers.
org.