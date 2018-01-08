Submissions Deadline Extended For Location Managers Guild International 2018 Awards

Online Submissions Deadline Extended to Jan. 14

Awards Gala to be held April 7

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2018 – The deadline for submissions has been extended for the LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI) 5th Annual LMGI Awards honoring the outstanding and creative international contributions of location professionals and film commissions in film, television and commercials. The new deadline is Jan.14 th and submissions can be made online at www.locationmanagers.org . The deadline for submissions has been extended for the(LMGI)honoring the outstanding and creative international contributions of location professionals and film commissions in film, television and commercials. The new deadline isth and submissions can be made online at

The LMGI Awards will be held on April 7, 2018 . Awards will be presented in the following categories: Film Commission, Commercial, Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV and Period TV. Honorary Awards will include the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and Eva Monley.

The voting timeline for the 2018 5 th Annual LMGI Awards* is:

January 14, 2018 – Online Submissions Close

January 29 – Nomination Voting Opens

February 16 – Nomination Voting Closes

February 20 – Final Nominees Announced

February 26 – Final Voting Begins

March 19 – Final Ballot voting ends at midnight

April 7 – Winners Announced at 5th Annual LMGI Awards Gala

*Dates subject to change

LMGI Awards accepts domestic and international submissions for work that demonstrates the significance of locations in supporting character development and storyline. Active and retired LMGI members in good standing can vote on the awards. Submissions are open to both LMGI members and non-members.