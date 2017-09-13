SUBURBICON is in theaters October 27, 2017

Directed by: George Clooney

Starring: Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe and Oscar Isaac

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns…the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.

