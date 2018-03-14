Tech Innovators Collaborate In The Race For Greater Efficiencies

Technology innovators are moving quickly to take advantage of the global production boom created by tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon.

Responding to forecasts of explosive demand for localized media content, Kiwa Digital, developers of VoiceQ post-production software, announced a collaboration with The Cargo Cult, developer of the audio post-production tool Conformalizer.

VoiceQ is a systemised software solution that automates dialog replacement in the post-production stage of film and television production. It has a global reputation for the precision of its synching process and quality performance.

Conformalizer is an audio post-production tool that allows sound editors to automatically conform and rebalance audio data to match a changed picture cut. It works by comparing picture EDLs, XML, cutlists or change notes and creating a new “change EDL,” which reflects the differences between two versions of the picture. Conformalizer can then automatically conform Pro Tools sessions, databases and mix automation to match the new version of the cut.

The new VoiceQ release out now integrates Conformalizer into the VoiceQ workflow, allowing studio engineers to quickly make large script and media changes, a common requirement in post.

Other efficiency tools include global search and drag, and drop video and script. The new features also include the ability to use import and export to share language projects with multiple users.