Two Sides to Every Story

The end of year Tax Reform decisions and its supporters have been met with many questions and concerns about how this truly effects the economy, specifically, the entertainment industry going forward. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Motion Picture Association of American (MPAA) seem to be at opposite ends of the spectrum. “Middle class writers are not immune to the forces of inequality. We will be doing our best to help writers understand the implications of this legislation for them. The WGAW stands with those who will resist.”

“The MPAA congratulates Congress on the passage of comprehensive tax reform legislation. H.R.1 will promote further economic growth across American industries, including the U.S. film and television sector, which supports two million jobs and a network of thousands of small businesses across all 50 states. This legislation will advance our nation’s global competitiveness and encourage additional investment at home.”

