Watch The Art Directors Guild Awards Live Stream From The Red Carpet



Catch the Red Carpet Live Stream on Saturday,

January 27 at 5:00 PM PST here: adgawards.org/liveor American Cinematheque http://americancinematheque.com/ADGLiveStream/

For the first time, the annual Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) Awards Red Carpet will be live-streamed from Hollywood and Highland’s Ray Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, January 27th beginning at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET. Hosted by Emmy®-winning Production Designers James Pearse Connelly (The Voice) and Cat Smith (Transparent), the ADG Red Carpet Live Stream is co-produced by American Cinematheque , SDSU School of Theatre, Television and Film , and IngleDodd Media.

“The ADG Awards is one of the awards season’s premier events and we are thrilled to be sharing the news live from the red carpet with audiences around the world,” said ADG President Nelson Coates. “This year’s nominees have raised the bar for creative excellence and the ADG is looking forward to spotlighting their wealth of extraordinary work.”

LIVE STREAM INFORMATION

To watch the ADG Live Stream from the Red Carpet, tune into the ADG website at www.adgawards.org/live or American Cinematheque http://americancinematheque.com/ADGLiveStream/

Among those expected to walk the carpet are:

HONOREES :

Kathleen Kennedy, eight-time Academy Award®-Nominee and president of Lucasfilm Ltd (Cinematic Imagery Award); Ron Clements and John Musker, Disney’s Oscar®-nominated animation filmmakers (William Menzies Award); Matthew D. Kiev, IATSE International President (Leadership Award); Michael Baugh, Production Designer (Creative Achievement Award); Norm Newberry, Production Designer (Lifetime Achievement Award); James Murakami, Emmy®-winning and Oscar®-nominated Production Designer/Set Designer, (Lifetime Achievement Award); John Moffitt, Scenic Artist (Lifetime Achievement Award); Martin Kline, Senior Illustrator/Art Director (Lifetime Achievement Award).

PRESENTERS:

Jonathan Fernandez (Host); Will Arnett (Arrested Development); Kate Burton (Scandal); Rick Carter (Avatar, Star Wars: The Force Awakens); Janina Gavankar (Star Wars: Battlefront II); Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour); Lou Phillips (Longmire); Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, The Princess and the Frog); Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Gallactica).