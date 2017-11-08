AAFCA Sets Awards Date To Celebrate Women in Cinema

The African American Film Critics Association sets February 7, 2018 for its 9th Annual Awards ceremony, the AAFCA Awards, celebrating the best of the year in film, television and new media. The AAFCA Awards will celebrate 2017 as a landmark year for women in cinema.

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) will hold its annual awards ceremony, the AAFCA Awards, on Feb. 7, 2018, it was announced today by AAFCA President Gil Robertson. The event, now in its ninth year, will celebrate the best of the year in film, television and new media in 18 categories including best picture, director, actor, actress, supporting actress, ensemble cast, independent film, documentary, animated film, foreign film, screenplay, music, new media, TV comedy and TV drama.

The 9th Annual AAFCA Awards will celebrate 2017 as the year of women in cinema, recognizing the unprecedented number of women who have helmed this year’s critically and commercially successful features such as Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”), Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), Dee Rees (“Mudbound”), Angela Robinson (“Professor Marston and the Wonder Women”), Kathryn Bigelow (“Detroit”), Valerie Faris (“Battle of the Sexes”), Bonni Cohen (“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”), Sofia Coppola (“The Beguiled”), Agnès Varda (“Faces and Places”) and Lynne Ramsay (“You Were Never Really Here”), among others.

The winners are chosen by AAFCA’s full membership, which is comprised of African American journalists across the country. Voting takes place on Dec. 10, 2017 and winners will be announced to the media on Dec. 12, 2017. Those winners will be celebrated at the 9th Annual AAFCA Awards on Feb. 7, 2018 as awards season is in full swing.

AAFCA will celebrate five honorary award recipients at the 9th Annual AAFCA Special Achievement Luncheon including writer/director of “Get Out” Jordan Peele, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey, Alcon Entertainment’s co-CEO’s Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, and Los Angeles Film Festival president Claudia Puig.

A complete voting timeline follows:

Dec. 8 – Deadline to screen or provide screeners for AAFCA Awards consideration

Dec. 10 – AAFCA voting deadline

Dec. 12 – AAFCA Awards winners announced

Feb. 3 – 9th Annual AAFCA Special Achievement Luncheon

Feb. 7 – 9th Annual AAFCA Awards