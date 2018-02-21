February 22, 2018
Composer Carter Burwell Illuminates His Process on Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

February 2018 | By
  From the Coen Bros. to Charlie Kaufman and now Martin McDonagh, Carter Burwell is known for his unique sensibility and flawless scores. In the spirit of his generosity of self this busy Awards Season, Below the Line presents an uncut Q & A session with the master Composer and lets the love flow.... »

2018 CDGA Winners

February 2018 | By
  Career Achievement Award Joanna Johnston Excellence in Period Film The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming Spotlight Award Kerry Washington Excellence in Contemporary Film I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson Excellence in Short Form Design... »

Composer Alexandre Desplat Speaks To The Shape of Water

February 2018 | By
  Composer Alexandre Desplat heard about the project three years ago and read the script for director Guillermo del Toro’s film, The Shape of Water before production began, but didn’t see the film until the cut was almost complete in January of 2017, and... »

Academy Award Nominated Editors Paul Machliss & Jonathan Amos On Their Unique Approach To Baby Driver

February 2018 | By
The rhythm and pacing in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver was beyond extraordinary as the editing was elevated to new heights. Editing the picture to music tracks alone is something... »

VES 2018: Practical Magic

February 2018 | By
War for the Planet of the Apes took the upper hand – or, perhaps paw – heading into the Oscar VFX showdown with Blade Runner 2049, as it won... »

2018 MPSE Awards Winners

February 2018 | By
    Filmmaker Award Kathryn Bigelow Career Achievement Award John P. Fasal Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form Overwatch – Honor and Glory (Blizzard Entertainment) Supervising... »

BAFTA Award Winners 2018

February 2018 | By
    Best Film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh   Director Guillermo del Toro The Shape of Water   Leading Actress Frances McDormand... »

The 71st EE British Academy Awards Feb. 18, 2018

February 2018 | By

The BAFTAs will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London to honor the best in national and foreign films for the 2017 year. Joanna Lumley will present... »

Tippi Hedren to Present at the 2018 MUAHS Awards

February 2018 | By
Affectionately referred to as the MUAHS, the Make-Up & Hair Stylists Guild Awards recognize the talented hair stylists and make-up artists working in film, television and live events.  The... »

Smart Post Sound Signs On As After Party Sponsor For 54th CAS Awards

February 2018 | By
    From the complex, thirty-five year family dynamics that fuel the Pearson children in ABC’s “This Is Us,” to the superpowers forged in the schizophrenic mind of David... »

2018 ASC Awards Winners

February 2018 | By
  Russell Carpenter was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award while the ASC’s Dean Semler presented Producer/Director/ Actor Angelina Jolie with the Board of Governors Award on Feb. 17, 2018 at... »

Obituary for Emmy Winner & Oscar Nominee Edward Abroms

February 2018 | By
Respected member of the film and television production community Edward Abroms passed away February 13th, 2018. An award-winning editor with nearly four decades of experience, Abroms was also an... »

