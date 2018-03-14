Austin Film Scene Keeps Plugging Along Nicely

State-sponsored film incentives are a big driver of the entertainment industry these days. Georgia and Louisiana in particular have beefed up their programs, luring big projects away from states that have curbed their enthusiasm – like Texas.

While the lack of incentives may have scared off big-budget projects, incentives aren’t the end-all and be-all for Texas film success. Smaller budget, yet influential filmmakers like Richard Linklater, continue to tell stories here.

