Detroit Rapper Big Sean Is Just Getting Started

Sean “Big Sean” Anderson announced plans last week to build a revolutionary entertainment venue in his hometown that would house 10-12 movie screens as well as space for cultural events. He and his best friend, Lawrence Lamont, who has directed several of his videos, have started a film production company called Great Lakes Pictures. The duo hopes to follow the trail left by F. Gary Gray, the iconic producer and director who began his career directing videos for Ice Cube before ascending to direct such hits as “Friday,” “The Italian Job,” and “Straight Outta Compton.”

