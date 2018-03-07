Filed in: Production News Weekly
|

Ohio Plans To Increase Motion Picture Tax Credit

March 7, 2018 | By

A new bill before the Ohio General Assembly would more than double the state’s Motion Picture Tax Credit. Currently at $40 million per year, the credit would increase to $100 million annually under House Bill 525. The state legislature doubled it from $20 million in June 2016. If passed this will make Ohio one of the most competitive states in the country.

Read more: https://www.wcpo.com/entertainment/ohio-general-assembly-considers-increasing-states-motion-picture-tax-credit

 

 

 

 

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

March 7, 2018
March 6, 2018
March 5, 2018
March 5, 2018
March 5, 2018
March 4, 2018
March 2, 2018
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.