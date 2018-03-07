Ohio Plans To Increase Motion Picture Tax Credit

A new bill before the Ohio General Assembly would more than double the state’s Motion Picture Tax Credit. Currently at $40 million per year, the credit would increase to $100 million annually under House Bill 525. The state legislature doubled it from $20 million in June 2016. If passed this will make Ohio one of the most competitive states in the country.

