Portugal Launches New Bid To Lure Hollywood

February 28, 2018 | By

The government of Portugal is launching a new incentive program that is designed to lure more film, TV and streaming shoots from around the world. The new system is set to launch in March. Portugal’s incentive differs from other European programs in that it is a cash rebate, as opposed to a tax credit, and therefore would have a faster turnaround time.

 

