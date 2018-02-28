Production News Weekly Feb. 28, 2018: A Banner Year For The U.K.

The last couple of weeks, I have noticed an increase in film and tv production in the U.K.

2017 was a banner year for film and TV production in the United Kingdom, with spending hitting a record £2.84 billion ($4 billion) – an 11% increase from the previous year. With the quality of world-class studios, a talented workforce, VFX and production services, locations and a supportive tax regime, all drove these fantastic stats and show investment in film and tv, production is currently booming.

Read more: http://variety.com/2018/film/news/spend-on-film-production-in-the-u-k-hits-a-record-high-1202682607/