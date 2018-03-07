Production News Weekly March 7, 2018 Milwaukee Throws Hat In Ring!

With a resurgence of film and TV production happening in the Midwest, filmmaker John Ridley, who won an Oscar for his adapted screenplay 12 Years a Slave, is taking over a building in what is known as the Pabst Brewery Complex in Milwaukee to create a creative hub for artists in his hometown. No Sudios, a 40,000 square foot building, will become a home to artists who want to create or curate and present their art. It will also contain a 50-seat screening room. The name No Studios was hand-picked by Ridley and has a double meaning. “No” is the Japanese root word for skill, talent, artistic endeavor, while the English word “no” is one that artists hear many times throughout their careers and yet continue to create, in spite of many obstacles. It will open in September.

