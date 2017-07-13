2017 Emmy Awards Nominations – Reactions

The Television Academy has recently released their nomination for the 2017 Emmy awards, and Below the Line has compiled some reactions from the nominees for you to read below.

“Once it sunk in (and just before my phone started exploding)…I was instantly overwhelmed with admiration for all the brilliant people who made this show—I’ve never loved a crew of people more, nor have I been so proud of a finished product. I also couldn’t wait to thank our fellow nominees for all of their hard work that further establishes this as a legitimate art-form…then I went on a hike and blasted kate bush on my headphones…and now I’m back home writing ‘thank you’ emails!” said Master of None music supervisor Zach Cowie on the occasion of being nominated for Outstanding Music Supervision.

In reaction to being nominated for Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie, The Crown’s costume designer, Michele Clapton said “We are thrilled to have been nominated for a Costume Emmy for The Crown. It has been wonderful how well The Crown has been received worldwide. It is a wonderfully written drama about a family we think we know, yet as the story unfolds it makes us question our preconceived ideas and these figures become human. It was a privilege to be able to help tell this story with costume choices, the public looks we know and the private styles which we imagined.”

“It sounds strange to say, having won an Emmy Award already for House of Cards, but I am incredibly surprised to be recognized with a nomination for Season 5. It just shows that people are still invested in the Underwoods, and I am genuinely proud to be along for the ride,” said four-time Emmy winner Jeff Bael on being nominated for Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) for House of Cards

Composer Jeremy Turner on earing his nomination for Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series (Original Dramatic Score) for his work on the Netflix docu-series Five Came Back: “Five Came Back was a dream project to be a part of. I’m honored and thrilled that the score got recognized.”

“Wow, I am completely overwhelmed, thankful and blown away by this Emmy nomination! Stranger Things is truly a labor of love!” said Stranger Things director of photography Tim Ives in response to his nomination for Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour).

After being nominated for Outstanding Music Supervision, Stranger Things music supervisor Nora Felder said “Wow!!!! I feel like I just entered a parallel universe! Such fantastic news to be included in this historical Emmy first that acknowledges music supervisors as the music warriors that they are. Stranger Things is a huge phenomenon, and its a honor to be a part of the casting process of one of the shows main characters: The Music!”

Stranger Things composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein commented on the occasion of being nominated for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, “I was on the way to the dentist when I heard the news,” remarked Kyle Dixon.”Glad I wasn’t already in the chair or I would have missed the call!”

“We’re thrilled to be nominated!” added Michael Stein. “It’s a great feeling to be included alongside so many other great composers. It is an honor and a treat. Cheers!”

“Grace and Frankie is one of those shows you pinch yourself everyday you come to work! Not only is there so much creative talent, everyone is so nice and amazing to work with!!! I’m really excited and honored to be recognized with an Emmy nomination for Assistant Costume Designer,” said Grace and Frankie costume designer Heather Pain on the occasion of being nominated for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie.

Upon being nominated for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), The Crown composer Rupert Gregson-Williams said “I’m honored to be nominated for the Emmys for my music for The Crown and thrilled for all of my colleagues on the production for the recognition that the show has received. Collaborating with Stephen Daldry and Peter Morgan has been and continues to be a wonderful experience. Composing music for the series is a joy.”

“I am thrilled and very proud to be nominated for One Day at a Time, a show that has my heart!” said One Day at a Time editor Patt Barnett, ACE in regards to his nomination for Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series.

Please find below a statement from GRACE AND FRANKIE (Episode “The Art Show”) Costume Designer Allyson B. Fanger on the occasion of being nominated for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie :

Grace & Frankie costume designer Allyson B. Fanger, after being nominated for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie said “very very happy also for the amazing Jane and Lily, and our production designer, Devorah Herbert. We all work together to bring forth the magic that has become Grace & Frankie…and we are all here on set today celebrating the fantastic news…along with all the crew and our unbelievable writers who have created the most amazing characters that we get to bring to life through costume…It’s such an honor to be recognized by the Television Academy for being everyday immersed in a project that we LOVE!”

“I am over the moon to receive my first Emmy nomination for a project I am really proud to have photographed. It was such a great shoot in South Africa with Bryce Dallas Howard and my pal Joe Wright directing. I loved the energy and the speed of shooting for this film in the Black Mirror series. Thanks to Netflix for supporting us” said Seamus McGarvey, ASC, director of photography for Black Mirror after being nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour).