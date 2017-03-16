UPTOGOOD and New Roads School are joining forces to launch the UPTOGOOD Impact Film Festival

UPTOGOOD, in partnership with New Roads School, has announced that it is launching its first-annual UPTOGOOD Impact Film Festival in an effort to gather a community of students, filmmakers, activists, non-profits and practitioners at the intersection of video storytelling and social impact.

Open to high school, college and film school students across the United States, this unique festival will curate and present the 8 best short films about social issues and the actionable steps we can take towards solving them.

Submission Period December 1, 2016 — March 24, 2017

Film Festival Event Saturday, April 22, 2017

Location New Roads School at 3131 Olympic Blvd. Santa Monica, CA

Co-Hosts New Roads School + UPTOGOOD

Combining a traditional film festival with a powerful platform built for video-driven social impact campaigns, the inaugural UPTOGOOD Impact Film Festival inspires students to produce and share videos on UPTOGOOD’s multi-function online venue to catalyze positive social change.

Festival passes are on sale now here until April 22nd.

Festival participants are also invited to attend specially-curated panel discussions before the film screenings. The day includes workshops on bringing social change to the classroom, film case studies on successful impact stories and best practices on campaigning for social change. Attendees will receive an array of gifts from Festival Partners, including a tree-kit from ForestNation to mark Earth Day.

Winners of the film festival will receive crucial promotional and distribution support for their film from festival partners in order to gain further audience traction, as well as special consultation to amplify their impact and enhance visibility for their cause. Festival partner, GoPro, will also provide winners with a GoPro Hero5 Session camera.

Confirmed Judges include:

Participant Media

Global Citizen

Alice Quinian, Engagement and Education Coordinator, POV/American Documentary

Caty Borum Chattoo, Director, Center for Media & Social Impact, Executive in Residence, School of Communication, American University

Elliot Kotek, CEO/Founder, The Nation of Artists

Kait Halibozek, Manager, Impact Distribution, Picture Motion

Maureen McComsey, Executive Director/Founding Board Member, Conscious Capitalism Los Angeles

Pat Chandler, CEO, Creative Visions

Rafael Angulo, Clinical Professor, University of Southern California, Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work

Confirmed speakers include:

Angie Jean-Marie, Social Innovation & Marketing Manager, Goldhirsh Foundation

Frederic Da, Film Production and Film Theory Instructor, New Roads School

Peter Bisanz, Executive Director, Skoll Center for Social Impact Entertainment at UCLA

Rafael Angulo, Clinical Professor, University of Southern California, Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work

Kim Rocco Shields, Director / Founder, Genius Pictures

Sandra De Castro Buffington, Founding Director, UCLA Global Media Center for Social Impact

Christina Lindstrom, Managing Director, Lindstrom Impact Strategies

Kait Halibozek, Manager, Impact Distribution, Picture Motion

Lindsay Guetschow, Film Campaign Director, Malala Fund

Kirsten Ludwig, Board Member, Conscious Capitalism Los Angeles / President, IN GOOD CO

Linda S. Blanshay, Ph.D, Director, Program Development, Museum of Tolerance

Prizes confirmed include prizes offered by:

Ashoka’s Youth Venture

Causementary

Conscious Capitalism Los Angeles

Creative Visions

Global Citizen

GoPro

Participant Media

Picture Motion

POV

The Nation of Artists

Confirmed Festival Partners include:

Actuality Media, Art with Impact, Ashoka’s Youth Venture, Beyond Cinema, Bring Change 2 Mind, Causeartist, Causementary, Center for Media & Social Impact, School of Communication, American University, CM Wedding & Events, Connect4Climate, Conscious Capitalism Los Angeles, Convenors.org, Creative Visions, Environmental Charter Schools, Forest Nation, General Assembly, Genius Pictures Goldhirsh Foundation, Global Citizen, GoPro, Green Ambassadors, Groupeezz, Hara Motion Picture Conservatory, Harmony Institute, International Documentary Association, iLiving, Keep a Breast, Kiss the Ground, Lindstrom Impact Strategies, Media Institute for Social Change, Museum of Tolerance, Nadya’s Identity Files, Net Impact, Net Impact (USC Marshall School of Business Chapter), Participant Media, PCDNetwork, Picture Motion, POV, Rock Your World, Sequoyah School, SIMA, The Giving Back Fund, UCLA Global Media Center for Social Impact, The Nation of Artists, The White Feather Foundation