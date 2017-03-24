Creative Marketing Company Nutmeg Promotes Drew Hankins to Editor

Nutmeg, a company that specializes in creative marketing and content-development, has announced the promotion of Drew Hankins to editor.

Hankins began his career as a production assistant and has served as assistant editor at Nutmeg since 2011. In that role, he supported producers, cut spots and prepared files for various platforms—TV, web, social media and apps—for clients such as Animal Planet, A&E, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney, ESPN, HBO, Nickelodeon, Syfy and Verizon. Recent projects include several music-video-style remixes for infectious songs from SpongeBob SquarePants as well as the mini-documentary spoof of VH1’s Behind the Music, “How Luna Became the Loudest Loud.”

The road to editing reportedly started when Hankins was a kid. Fascinated by Discovery’s behind-the-scenes special effects series Movie Magic, he soon came to realize exactly who, in a movie’s long list of credits, was responsible for making the magic happen.

“An editor is one of the last people to touch a film and, ultimately, the person who brings the film to life,” he said. “I’ve been exposed to many amazing movies over the years but the one that made the biggest impression was Goodfellas. It’s so well crafted; it’s perfect. It made me say, ‘That’s what I want to do!’” So much so that he paraphrases a legendary line to make his point. “To me, being an editor was better than being President.”

Besides mobsters, another big-screen bad guy made an impression—or, more accurately, his less-is-more screen time made an impression.

“On Jaws, editor Verna Fields was tasked with creating a suspenseful movie with very little usable footage of the malfunctioning mechanical antagonist. She managed to turn that into a plus, creating chills with only glimpses of a fin or ripples in the water. She went on to win the Oscar for Film Editing. As Spielberg famously observed, ‘Had the shark been working, perhaps the film would have made half the money and been half as scary.’”

“At Nutmeg, we pride ourselves in fostering the potential of our employees and their future success. Drew is a perfect example—he has honed his skills and become a fantastic editor skilled in the art of storytelling. Beyond his technical prowess, he contributes a keen creative sensibility that exemplifies what sets Nutmeg apart from other content-production companies.” said executive producer Laura Vick