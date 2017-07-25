Picture Shop Expands VFX Talent Pool

The California based Picture Shop has added award-winning team Christian Cardona & Buddy Gheen to their rapidly expanding VFX department. Cardona will join the ranks as senior VFX supervisor alongside recently promoted VP/senior VFX supervisor Adam Avitabile. Gheen will be joining the department as a creative director of VFX. All will be reporting to executive vice president of VFX, Tom Kendall.

“I’ve been thrilled with the reception our department has received thus far, and I believe that the addition of Cardona and Gheen will bolster our current success. Their vast wealth of VFX knowledge and experience in both TV and Features will be a great asset to our company” stated Kendall.

The duo comes to Picture Shop from VFX company Massive State Digital, which the two cofounded in 2014. They have worked on projects for studios and content providers such as Fox, Showtime, TNT, NBC, and Netflix.

Cardona said, “We knew some of the people at Picture Shop, and saw some of the amazing work they were producing. We felt this was a chance we could get in on the ground floor and really be a part of establishing this company in episodic and feature VFX.”

“We’re both very excited about this opportunity, and look forward to creating and servicing VFX of the highest caliber from one of the most premiere post houses in LA” stated Gheen.