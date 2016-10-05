The Academy Presents The 2016 “Careers in Film Summit” in Los Angeles & London

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in support of President Obama’s “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative, will present the second annual Careers in Film Summit on Saturday, October 8, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The daylong event for high school and college students will bring together Academy members and other film industry guests to discuss their professions as well as the paths they took to achieve career success.

For the first time, the Los Angeles event will be live-streamed on Oscars.org, and students from around the world will be able to watch each of the six panels.

The Academy also will be presenting Careers in Film Summit–London on Friday, November 11, at the Regent Street Cinema in London. Presented in partnership with the UK film education charity Into Film, the half-day event will feature three hour-long panels (panelists to be announced at a later date) and is part of the Into Film Festival , the world’s biggest youth-focused film festival.

Some of the film industry professions to be represented include cinematography, composing, sound design, film editing, costume design, special effects makeup, visual effects, public relations and marketing. The panelists will offer students firsthand knowledge of their experiences working in the industry and identify key knowledge areas and skill sets that are essential for specific careers. Film clips chosen by the panelists will highlight significant work.

The L.A. panels and panelists are as follows:

9 a.m. Working Above the Line

Tyrese Gibson, actor – Fast and Furious series, Transformers

Catherine Hardwicke, director – Twilight, Thirteen

James Lopez, production executive – The Perfect Guy, Think Like a Man

Theodore Melfi, writer-producer-director – Hidden Figures, St. Vincent

Tyger Williams, writer – The Perfect Guy, Menace II Society

Moderated by Mike Muse, My Brother’s Keeper

11 a.m. Lights, Camera, Action!: Pre- Production and Production

Jerry Constantine, special effects makeup artist – Watchmen, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Warren Drummond, storyboard artist – Fences, X-Men: First Class

Camille Friend, hairstylist – The Hateful Eight, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay

Daryn Okada, cinematographer – Let’s Be Cops, Mean Girls

Phil Saunders, concept artist – Marvel’s The Avengers series, Iron Man series

Marlene Stewart, costume designer – The Divergent Series: Allegiant, The Judge

Moderated by Carolyn Giardina, The Hollywood Reporter

12 p.m. Get It in the Can: Post-Production

Rosa Costanza, sound technician – Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, Sinister 2

Greg Hedgepath, sound editor – Straight Outta Compton, The Hunger Games

Alyson Moore, foley artist – Inception, The Dark Knight

Steven Morrow, sound mixer – La La Land, The Perfect Guy

Gregg Rudloff, re-recording editor – Mad Max: Fury Road, American Sniper

Theresa Rygiel, visual effects – Furious 7, The Lord of the Rings series

Troy Takaki, film editor – Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, Fool’s Gold

Moderated by Carolyn Giardina, The Hollywood Reporter

2 p.m. Music in Film: Evoking Emotion

Kathryn Bostic, songwriter-composer – Dear White People, I Will Follow

Harry Gregson-Williams, composer – The Martian, Gone Baby Gone

Abel Korzeniowski, composer – Nocturnal Animals, A Single Man

Harvey Mason Jr., songwriter-record & movie producer – Pitch Perfect 2, Straight Outta Compton

David Metzner, Music Editor – Argo, The Hangover Part II

Sunny Park, Music Executive – How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek 2

Gingger Shankar, Composer – Five Nights in Maine, Water & Power

Moderated by Mike Muse, My Brother’s Keeper

3 p.m. The Reps: The Dream Team

Tony Angellotti, entertainment public relations executive, The Angellotti Company

Gordon Bobb, entertainment attorney, Del Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano

Jelani Johnson, agent, Creative Artists Agency

Jerome Martin, manager, JME Management

Rena Ronson, partner, Head of UTA Independent Film Group

Phillip Sun, partner, WME Entertainment

Moderated by Pete Hammond, Deadline Hollywood

4 p.m. All Things Animation

Eric Goldberg, 2D animator – The Princess and the Frog, Aladdin

Travis Knight, director-animator – Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls

Floyd Norman, animator – Monsters, Inc., Toy Story 2

Peter Ramsey, director – Rise of the Guardians

Josie Trinidad, co-head of story-story artist – Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph

Moderated by Randy Haberkamp, managing director, preservation and foundation programs, AMPAS

Tickets for the L.A. event are free, but must be reserved in advance. For more information and to obtain tickets, click here.