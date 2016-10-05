The Academy Presents The 2016 “Careers in Film Summit” in Los Angeles & London
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in support of President Obama’s “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative, will present the second annual Careers in Film Summit on Saturday, October 8, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The daylong event for high school and college students will bring together Academy members and other film industry guests to discuss their professions as well as the paths they took to achieve career success.
For the first time, the Los Angeles event will be live-streamed on Oscars.org, and students from around the world will be able to watch each of the six panels.
The Academy also will be presenting Careers in Film Summit–London on Friday, November 11, at the Regent Street Cinema in London. Presented in partnership with the UK film education charity Into Film, the half-day event will feature three hour-long panels (panelists to be announced at a later date) and is part of the Into Film Festival , the world’s biggest youth-focused film festival.
Some of the film industry professions to be represented include cinematography, composing, sound design, film editing, costume design, special effects makeup, visual effects, public relations and marketing. The panelists will offer students firsthand knowledge of their experiences working in the industry and identify key knowledge areas and skill sets that are essential for specific careers. Film clips chosen by the panelists will highlight significant work.
The L.A. panels and panelists are as follows:
9 a.m. Working Above the Line
Tyrese Gibson, actor – Fast and Furious series, Transformers
Catherine Hardwicke, director – Twilight, Thirteen
James Lopez, production executive – The Perfect Guy, Think Like a Man
Theodore Melfi, writer-producer-director – Hidden Figures, St. Vincent
Tyger Williams, writer – The Perfect Guy, Menace II Society
Moderated by Mike Muse, My Brother’s Keeper
11 a.m. Lights, Camera, Action!: Pre- Production and Production
Jerry Constantine, special effects makeup artist – Watchmen, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Warren Drummond, storyboard artist – Fences, X-Men: First Class
Camille Friend, hairstylist – The Hateful Eight, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay
Daryn Okada, cinematographer – Let’s Be Cops, Mean Girls
Phil Saunders, concept artist – Marvel’s The Avengers series, Iron Man series
Marlene Stewart, costume designer – The Divergent Series: Allegiant, The Judge
Moderated by Carolyn Giardina, The Hollywood Reporter
12 p.m. Get It in the Can: Post-Production
Rosa Costanza, sound technician – Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, Sinister 2
Greg Hedgepath, sound editor – Straight Outta Compton, The Hunger Games
Alyson Moore, foley artist – Inception, The Dark Knight
Steven Morrow, sound mixer – La La Land, The Perfect Guy
Gregg Rudloff, re-recording editor – Mad Max: Fury Road, American Sniper
Theresa Rygiel, visual effects – Furious 7, The Lord of the Rings series
Troy Takaki, film editor – Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, Fool’s Gold
Moderated by Carolyn Giardina, The Hollywood Reporter
2 p.m. Music in Film: Evoking Emotion
Kathryn Bostic, songwriter-composer – Dear White People, I Will Follow
Harry Gregson-Williams, composer – The Martian, Gone Baby Gone
Abel Korzeniowski, composer – Nocturnal Animals, A Single Man
Harvey Mason Jr., songwriter-record & movie producer – Pitch Perfect 2, Straight Outta Compton
David Metzner, Music Editor – Argo, The Hangover Part II
Sunny Park, Music Executive – How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek 2
Gingger Shankar, Composer – Five Nights in Maine, Water & Power
Moderated by Mike Muse, My Brother’s Keeper
3 p.m. The Reps: The Dream Team
Tony Angellotti, entertainment public relations executive, The Angellotti Company
Gordon Bobb, entertainment attorney, Del Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano
Jelani Johnson, agent, Creative Artists Agency
Jerome Martin, manager, JME Management
Rena Ronson, partner, Head of UTA Independent Film Group
Phillip Sun, partner, WME Entertainment
Moderated by Pete Hammond, Deadline Hollywood
4 p.m. All Things Animation
Eric Goldberg, 2D animator – The Princess and the Frog, Aladdin
Travis Knight, director-animator – Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls
Floyd Norman, animator – Monsters, Inc., Toy Story 2
Peter Ramsey, director – Rise of the Guardians
Josie Trinidad, co-head of story-story artist – Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph
Moderated by Randy Haberkamp, managing director, preservation and foundation programs, AMPAS
Tickets for the L.A. event are free, but must be reserved in advance. For more information and to obtain tickets, click here.