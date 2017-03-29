Alchemy Post Sound Creates Foley for Six Tribeca Films

A supporter of independent film and the New York production community, Alchemy Post Sound provided Foley services for six films screening at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. They include three narrative features, a documentary feature and two shorts.

“We are excited to have contributed to several wonderful new films screening at Tribeca, one of the world’s great film festivals,” said Alchemy Post Sound COO Andrea Bloome. “We congratulate the filmmakers and their sound teams on their success.”

Tribeca Film Festival films supported by Alchemy Post Sound include:

Love After Love (U.S. Narrative Competition, World Premiere), written and directed by Russell Harbaugh, is the story of mother and her two adult sons whose world feels emotionally untethered following the death of their family’s patriarch. Eli Cohn, sound designer/re-recording mixer.

Alchemy Post Sound credits: Leslie Bloome Foley artist; Joanna Fang, Foley artist; Ryan Collison, Foley mixer; Nicholas Seaman, Foley editor.

One Percent More Humid (U.S. Narrative Competition, World Premiere), written and directed by Liz W. Garcia, centers on two childhood friends, home from college for a hot New England summer, who become entangled in a shared trauma from their past. Dennis Rainaldi, sound mixer;

Alchemy Post Sound credits: Leslie Bloome Foley artist; Joanna Fang, Foley artist; Ryan Collison, Foley mixer; Nicholas Seaman, Foley recordist.

The Dinner (Spotlight Narrative, North American Premiere), written and directed Oren Moverman, follows two brothers, a congressman and a caustic former teacher, whose sibling rivalry comes to a head over a dinner with their wives. Tony Volante, re-recording mixer/supervising sound editor.

Alchemy Post Sound credits: Leslie Bloome Foley artist; Joanna Fang, Foley artist; Ryan Collison, Foley mixer; Nicholas Seaman, Foley editor.

City of Ghosts (Viewpoints, New York Premiere), directed by Matthew Heineman, profiles the fearless citizen-journalists of “Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently” (RBSS) who risk their lives on a daily basis to document and expose the atrocities of the Islamic State in their home city of Raqqa, Syria. Tom Paul, supervising sound editor. Mark Filip, sound effects editor.

Alchemy Post Sound credits: Leslie Bloome Foley artist; Joanna Fang, Foley artist; Ryan Collison, Foley mixer; Nicholas Seaman, Foley editor.

Buckets (Shorts: Last Exit, North American Premiere), written and directed by Julia Jones, is the story of a girl who learns the brutal sacrifices it takes to satisfy her love. Will Mayo, sound editor.

Alchemy Post Sound credits: Joanna Fang, Foley artist; Nicholas Seaman, Foley mixer.

Where There’s Smoke (Shorts: Last Exit, World Premiere), written and directed by Evan Ari Kelman, centers on a firefighter who seeks to return to the line of duty after a tragic accident. Bobb Barito, sound editor.

Alchemy Post Sound credits: Leslie Bloome Foley artist; Joanna Fang, Foley artist; Ryan Collison, Foley mixer; Nicholas Seaman, Foley recordist.

The 16th annualTribeca Film Festival happens April 19-30, 2017.

Alchemy Post Sound is a 3,500 square foot, dedicated Foley studio designed specifically for Foley by resident Foley Artist Leslie Bloome. The company’s Emmy Award-winning staff has created sound for numerous major feature films, long-running television series, independent films and popular games. Alchemy’s services also include music recording, live performance, video production, ADR, and sound design.