Amazon Studios, Netflix & Warner Bros. Execs to Present at the 4th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

Amazon Studios original movies head of physical production Mary Ann Marino, Netflix‘s VP of worldwide physical production Ty Warren and Warner Bros. Pictures executive VP Ravi Mehta are the latest presenters announced for the 4th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards (LMGI). Hosted by Dinner Party Download’s Rico Gagliano, the formal ceremony will honor outstanding creative contributions of film commissions and location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the world. The LMGI Awards will take place Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Steven J. Ross Theater at Warner Bros. Studios.

Additional LMGI Awards presenters include best-selling author and Bosch executive producer Michael Connelly, legendary commercial director Joe Pytka, director Brad Silberling (City of Angels, Jane the Virgin) and director Alexander Payne (The Descendants, Sideways).

As previously announced, the LMGI Awards will honor Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, T2 Trainspotting) who will receive the Eva Monley Award. Location Scout Lori Balton (Seabiscuit, Inception) will take home the Trailblazer Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Location Professional Stuart Raven Barter (Thelma & Louise, True Romance, European Marlboro campaign).

LMGI Awards is proudly sponsored by: PREMIER LEVEL: Netflix; GOLD LEVEL: Film L.A., Langham Hotels, NBC Universal Operations, Newhall Film Locations, Reel Security, Samys Camera, Walt Disney Pictures, Warner Bros. Studio Facilities;SILVER LEVEL: Blue Cloud Movie Ranch, Fairplex of Southern California, Film Fiji, Film US Virgin Islands, Gran Canaria, Marriot Hotels, Master Chefs Catering, New Mexico State Film Office, Pacific Production Services, Reel Waste & Recycling, The Royal Film Commission of Jordan, Santa Barbara Film Commission, Skye Rentals, Teamsters Local 399, Utah Film Commission, Vienna Film Commission; BRONZE LEVEL: The Americana at Brand & The Grove, Busan Film Commission, California Film Commission, Cast Locations, Classic Tents & Events, Film City, Hint Water, Hotel Sofitel, The Location Portal, Los Angeles Center Studios, Nevada Film Office, Oakwood, Palace Production Center, Star Waggons, Venice Duck Brewery, Virginia Film Office; Weather Trends International, MEDIA SPONSORS: SHOOTonline, The Hollywood Reporter and The Location Guide.



Further inquiries regarding the LMGI Awards may be directed to Eric Klosterman and Robin Citrin at awards@locationmanagers.org. For sponsorship opportunities please contact LMGIawards@ingledodd.com.