American Society of Cinematographers Expands Educational Initiatives in China

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has announced that they are expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific region with the launch of an International Masterclass in Beijing and the availability of the organization’s magazine, American Cinematographer, in Chinese.

In collaboration with 107CINE.com, the first Chinese edition of American Cinematographer magazine was posted online April 1, featuring translated articles from the March 2017 print issue. The next edition will contain select articles from both the April and May issues of the magazine. 107CINE reports that the Chinese filmmaking community has responded with great enthusiasm; within the first 10 days, nearly 2,500 website visitors signed up to read the publication.

Concurrently with the premiere copy of the Chinese edition of the magazine, the organization is holding its first ASC Masterclasses in Beijing. Running April 10-13 and April 16-19 in partnership with ARRI, the classes are being led by ASC member instructors, including Bill Bennett, Karl-Walter Lindenlaub, Fred Elmes, Theo van de Sande, Steven Fierberg and Sam Nicholson. They will also present two forums with the Beijing Film Academy and the Beijing International Film Festival.

The ASC Masterclasses build on the organization’s mission to educate the next generation of filmmakers. Classes include instruction on a variety of topics such as lighting, shooting for live action, animation and visual effects, and color grading. The next Masterclass will be held in Los Angeles at the historic ASC Clubhouse in May.

ASC President Kees van Oostrum said, “Over the past years, the ASC has increased its global outreach. This mission began in earnest with our first International Cinematographers Summit in 2011 and has continued to grow significantly as evidenced by our increased participation at Camerimage, IMAGO, and the second ASC International Summit, which we hosted in Los Angeles this past June. We have also seen members travel to Dubai, Qatar, Munich, Amsterdam and Toronto in the past six months as representatives of the ASC. I am excited to announce that we are now extending that global outreach to China.”

For more information, visit www.theasc.com.

To read the Chinese issue of American Cinematographer, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B4l_Tu2kQOTDRVFVOFR0YlJ3ckU/view