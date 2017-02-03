Anthony DePaulo Steps Down from IATSE General Executive Board; James. J. Claffey Jr. Unanimously Elected as 13th International Vice President

Third international vice president Anthony DePaulo announced today that he is stepping down from the General Executive Board effective immediately. The announcement was made at the IATSE’s Mid-Winter General Executive Board Meeting. DePaulo will continue to stay involved as the co-director of the Stagecraft Department until his retirement in 2018.

The General Executive Board then unanimously elected IATSE Local One president James J. Claffey, Jr., as 13th international vice president.

“The General Executive Board is very happy about the addition of proven labor leader Jim Claffey,” said IATSE international president Matthew Loeb. “Tony DePaulo’s experience with stagecraft, Broadway, and our union is invaluable, and on behalf of the membership I thank him for his many years of commitment to bettering the lives of our members.”

Anthony DePaulo has served as a member of the Executive Board since February, 2002. Mr. DePaulo has been a member of the IATSE Local One since 1975. He was elected a trustee of the executive board of Local One in 1988 and served two terms. In 1996, he became business manager and has served in that capacity for three terms. Mr. DePaulo will continue to serve as co-department director of the Stagecraft Department with Daniel Di Tolla.

James J. Claffey, Jr., has served as President of IATSE Local One for 13 years. He is the proud son of a Local One member and has five brothers who are all members of the union. Mr. Claffey has worked as a Local One member since 1982, and began his career as a local union officer in 1996. He has served as chairman of the Board of Trustees, theatrical business manager, as well as president of Local One. He also serves as vice president of the New York City Central Labor Council and on the New York State AFL-CIO Executive Committee.