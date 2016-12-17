Art Directors Guild Announces Election Results

Results have been announced in a special rerun of elections held earlier this year for the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800), as mandated by the Department of Labor.

Incumbent guild president Nelson Coates defeated Joseph Musso. Jim Wallis defeated incumbent ADG vice president Patrick DeGreve. Guild secretary Tom Wilkins defeated challenger Patricia Klawonn, while incumbent treasurer Oana Bogdan retained her position against Cate Bangs.

Board trustees elected from the four crafts within the Guild are Dawn Snyder, Art Directors (AD); Joel Cohen, Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists (STG); Chad Frey, Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM), running unopposed, and Marty Kline, Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) also unopposed.

Elected to the ADG Council are Judy Cosgrove, Joseph Garrity, John Iacovelli, Vincent Jefferds, Patricia Klawonn, Rachel Robb Kondrath, Dina Lipton. STG Council members elected are Cristina Colissimo, Michael Denering, Russell Dunn, Lockie Koon and Timothy Swope. SDMM Council members are John P. Bruce, Adriana Dardas, Mark Haber, Karl Martin, Jim O’Donnell, while Tim Burgard, Benton Jew and Joseph Musso ran unopposed for the IMA Council.