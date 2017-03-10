The Art Directors Guild Gallery 800 Announces the “Drawing Down the Moon” Exhibition Showcasing Seymour Klate

Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) Gallery 800 has announced its “Drawing Down the Moon” show featuring the art of Seymour Klate (1919-1992) and 31 other artists. The ADG is hosting the opening reception, free to the public, in the heart of the NoHo Arts District on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m, with live music by the Do Drop In jazz trio. The exhibit will run through June 3, 2017.

In addition to being a former dresident of the ADG and a governor of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Seymour Klate was a prominent television and movie production designer and art director best known for shows like Somewhere in Time, The Manchurian Candidate, North by Northwest, Cleopatra, Catch 22, The Buster Keaton Show, The Rosemary Clooney Show and Walter Winchell News. This is the first exhibition of his work since his death 25 years ago.

Other artists participating in the exhibition include Olga Arapova, Sam Avila, Pierre Bernard Jr., Sue Bielenberg, Katie Bode, Aprile Boettcher, Andrew Britton, Tim Burgard, Dan Caplan, Lindsay Carron, Scott Cumming, Michael Denering, Kristin duCharme, Nolan Fansler, Stefania Gallico, Carole Goldman, Dan Gonzales, Pete Graziano, Dee Hamaguchi, Seymour Klate, Catherine Koon, John Leverence, Tom Lisowski, Don Locke, Thomas Lucero, Luis Manuel Manriquez, Curtis Moore, Stasys Pinkus, Guille Robles, Alan Roderick-Jones, Alexa Schulz and Jeff Skrimstad.

Gallery 800, showcases guild members’ personal art in a series of shows throughout the year. These artists are leading art department professionals, who, through a combination of observation, passion and imagination, bring the writer’s words and the director’s vision to life in television and film. When not working as integral creative members of the entertainment community, they contribute their personal work to the fine art scene. Since Gallery 800 opened in March 2009, more than 700 ADG members have shown their artwork in the ongoing exhibitions.

Representing Gallery 800 are Curator Abra Brayman and Christian McGuire. Gallery 800 is located at 5108 Lankershim Blvd. at the Historic Lankershim Arts Center. For questions about the gallery or artwork, contact (818) 763-8052 or gallery800@gmail.com.

