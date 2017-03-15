Art Directors Guild Hires New Communications Director

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has hired Ilana Alazzeh in a newly created position as its communications director, it was announced today by the Guild’s executive director, Chuck Parker.

Alazzeh comes to the ADG from the Communication Department at the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) which represents 1.5 million public service workers, nurses, hospital staff, nursing home care providers, building services and security guards, in North America, after serving as Communications Campaign Specialist.

Alazzeh stated, “I am excited to amplify the voices of our Guild members, promoting our substantial contributions to the entire entertainment industry and framing our message to win respect and increasing our craft standards to help build a just society and the well-being of our families and communities.”

In her position, Alazzeh will reportedlyt be responsible for overseeing internal and external communications, including the publication of the weekly newsletter “Things You Should Know” and the Guild’s award-winning magazine Perspective with editor Michael Baugh, as well as the coordination of member email blasts.

Chuck Parker said, “Ilana has been engaged after a long and thorough nationwide search for the right person to highlight the irreplaceable value of the members of our multi-disciplined crafts who fulfill the visions of directors, writers and producers of motion pictures and television by creating the ‘look of the film.'”

Alazzeh is a visual and performance artist who has recently performed at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. She is an activist and founder of multiple interfaith, diversity and economic justice groups including Muslims Against Homophobia and LGBT Hate. She has been invited to the White House and the State Department and featured in the Washington Post, on NPR, the State Dept. blog and The Huffington Post. She has given lectures at Harvard University, Georgetown University and several other major universities around the world. Ilana is an alumna of Harvard John F. Kennedy School of Government Executive Education, Smith College, Ewha Women’s University in Seoul, South Korea and The Central University of Tibetan Studies in Varanasi, India where she received teachings from the Dalai Lama.