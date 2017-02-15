Filed in: Art Direction, Community, Crafts, Events, Film, Industry Sector, News
Art Directors Guild & SDSA Present Oscar Panel with 2017 Production Design Nominees on Sat, Feb. 25 at Egyptian Theatre

February 15, 2017 | By

LR-OSCAR PANEL ADG FLYER editThis year’s Academy Award-nominated production designers and set decorators from Arrival, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hail, Caesar!, La La Land and Passengers will participate in the 11th Annual Art of Production Design Oscar Panel on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) and Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA) are presenting this event as part of the American Cinematheques Awards Season Seminars. All the films nominated in the Production Design category this year will be presented in an afternoon of clips and onstage discussions with the nominees.

Admission is free. Space is limited. To attend, please RSVP here http://bit.ly/2lkHEfB.

Important Times

SATURDAY, FEB. 25, 2017 | 3:00PM  5:00PM
2:30 p.m. Press Check-in | Doors Open
3:00 p.m. Event Begins

Panelists

Arrival
Production designer Patrice Vermett & set decorator Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Production designer Stuart Craig & set decorator Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar!
Production designer Jess Gonchor & set decorator Nancy Haigh

La La Land
Production designer David Wasco & set decorator Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
(Art Directors Guild winners for Best Contemporary Film)

Passengers
Production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas & set decorator Gene Serdena
(Art Directors Guild winners for Best Fantasy Film)

Moderated by former Art Director Guild president and Emmy-winning production designer Thomas A. Walsh (Longmire) and Oscar-nominated set decorator/SDSA member Jan Pascale (All The Way).

The 21st Annual Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Awards winners were announced on February 11 and can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/2lkKtgF.

