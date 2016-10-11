Art Directors Guilds Gallery 800 Presents A Special 10th Anniversary Exhibit of Art Unites

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) Gallery 800 presents a special 10th anniversary exhibit of Art Unites: An Eclectic Mix of Art and Artists Works opening on Saturday, October 15th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with a hosted reception open to the public and live music featuring the Do Drop In jazz trio. The reception is free and open to the public. Art Unites concludes the 2016 Gallery 800 exhibition series and will run through Saturday, December 10th.

Located in the heart of the famed NoHo Arts District, Gallery 800 showcases guild members personal art in a series of six shows throughout the year. These talented artists are leading art department professionals, who, through a combination of observation, passion and imagination, bring the writer’s words and the director’s vision to life in television and film. When not working as integral creative members of the entertainment community, they contribute to the fine art scene with their personal artwork.

Featured artists include: Deborah Ash, Pierre Bernard, Katie Bode, Aprile Boettcher, Susan Bolles, Mike Denering, Bridgett Duffy, Denny Dugally, Jaroslav ‘Jerry’ Gebr, Reggie Grether, Denny Howard, Jay Johnson, Alan Roderick Jones, Catherine Koon, Ron Kriss, Kenneth Larson, John Leverance, Isabella Mack, Guy Maturo, Robin McCarthy, Barbara Mesney, Keith Mitchell, John Moffitt, Curtis Moore, Eric Olson, Stasys Pinkus, Desiree Ponce, Roberto Rios, Darcy Scanlin, Joel Schiller, Silvio Silverstri, Jeff Skrimstad and Hilda Stark, among others.

Representing Gallery 800 are Abra Brayman, Curator of Gallery 800, and ADG awards and events manager Debbie Patton.