Art Directors Guild’s Gallery 800 to Showcase Artwork from Legendary Scenic Artist Jaroslav Gebr This Saturday

Jaroslav Jerry Gebr, the legendary scenic artist behind some of Hollywood’s greatest films, will be honored by the Art Directors Guild’s Gallery 800 (ADG, IATSE Local 800) in a special exhibit entitled A Tribute to Jaroslav Gebr. The exhibit opens with a hosted reception on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and runs through March 4, 2017.

A proud member of the Art Directors Guild since 1972, Gebr was head of the Scenic Arts Department at Universal Studios and worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Alfred Hitchcock and Vincente Minnelli. Gebrs paintings appeared in such films as My Fair Lady, Camelot and The Sound Of Music and hes best known for his full-scale reproduction of Michelangelos Sistine Chapel for The Shoes Of The Fisherman. Gebr passed away in 2013. The exhibit will showcase numerous pieces of his original artwork.

Gallery 800, located in the heart of the Noho Arts District, showcases Guild members personal art in a series of shows throughout the year. These talented artists are leading art department professionals, who, through a combination of observation, passion and imagination, bring the writer’s words and the director’s vision to life in television and film. When not working as integral creative members of the entertainment community, they contribute to the fine art scene with their personal artwork. Since Gallery 800 opened its doors in March 2009, more than 600 ADG members have shown their artwork in the ongoing exhibitions.

Representing Gallery 800 are curator Abra Brayman and ADG awards and events manager Debbie Patton. Gallery 800 (located at 5108 Lankershim Blvd. at the Historic Lankershim Arts Center in the heart of North Hollywood) is open Thursday – Friday: 12:00 – 8:00 pm; Saturday 2:00 – 8:00 pm; Sundays 12:00 – 6:00pm. For questions about the gallery or artwork, contact (818) 763-8052 or gallery800@gmail.com.