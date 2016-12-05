The Artery Enters Into Special Artistic Collaboration with Cannes Gold Lion Winning Video Artist Ronen Sharabani

The Artery has established a special artistic collaboration with acclaimed video artist Ronen Sharabani, a 2006 Cannes Gold Lion Prize winner. Vico Sharabani, The Artery’s founder and creative director, as well as a brother of Ronen Sharabani, made the announcement.

This new collaboration between The Artery and Sharabani has been designed for two purposes: to develop and present innovative and original video content to museums, art galleries, and other special artistic venues around the world; and to integrate Virtual Reality and other new technologies into Ronen Sharabani’s upcoming art exhibits, installations, and live special events around the world.

Regarding this new collaboration with his brother, Vico Sharabani said, “We are extremely excited about our new relationship with Ronen, a digital artist with the highest caliber of talent! Working in tandem with him, this new collaboration will allow us the first time to really ‘show off’ our skills and expertise in the world of Art, as well as our unique and innovative capabilities in the world of Technology. Ronen will be conceiving, producing and presenting never-before-seen artistic installations and experiences all over the world.”

He added, “We want our clients to know about this new collaboration because it exemplifies how The Artery can bring deep artistic conversation and experience to their advertising projects. This cross pollination of art plus technology is the DNA behind our company. Historically, we’ve delivered feature film level imagery to commercials and music videos, and the latest, interactive technologies to enhance advertising campaigns and experiential experiences. Our art plus technology expertise is what makes our company truly unique, as we bring this approach to all of our projects, large and small.”

Ronen Sharabani said, “My constant urge to create has allowed me to produce a number of well-received exhibits so far, but as a solo artist, there have always been limits to how far I could go by myself. The exciting new collaboration with The Artery allows me to make a major jump to the next level. The Artery is a very high-end post house that compliments my work process as we both combine art and technology in innovative ways. By joining forces, we break the borders and barriers of what has been possible so far within the worlds of digital art and VR. The Artery is truly a unique company, and Vico has always been a person who can stretch the limits of computers and their capabilities. He is a highly improvisational artist, has mastered the blending of Art and Technology, and can create imagery from the 5% of hidden software that you can’t easily get from plug-ins. I am really looking forward to see what the future will bring!”

The Artery’s new relationship with Ronen Sharabani adds to the company’s existing collaborations with other noted video artists whose works have been exhibited widely in galleries and museums in the United States, as well as China. These exhibitions include those seen at the Whitney Museum of Art, Mass Moca, The Contemporary Austin, Zhejiang Art Museum, Hangzhou China, and many more.