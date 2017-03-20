ASC Photo Gallery Showcases Artistry of Members

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) is exhibiting still photographs by nine of its members at the ASC clubhouse in Hollywood. Curated by David Fahey of Fahey/Klein Gallery, the temporary exhibit runs through March 31. The gallery is open to the public by appointment during weekdays from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Photographs on display were shot by some of the world’s top cinematographers including, Russell Carpenter, James Chressanthis, David Darby, Stephen Goldblatt, Jacek Laskus, Phedon Papamichael, John Simmons, John Toll and Theo Van de Sande.

Five photos from each of the ASC members comprise the exhibit. A limited edition of each photograph has also been printed and is available for purchase. Proceeds fund the nonprofit organization’s educational initiatives.

“The ASC is passionately dedicated to advancing the art and craft of cinematography through education,” said ASC president Kees van Oostrum. “Photography not only inspires the work of directors of photography, but it has inspired many great artists throughout history. We hope that by sharing some of our members’ images we are able to encourage others to pursue the art form and foster an appreciation for the visual language.”

To make an appointment, contact office@theasc.com or call (323) 969-4333.