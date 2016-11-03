Book Signing: The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop
The new book The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop has started hitting shelves, and the writers will be having a book signing to celebrate.
For the first time in the history of the cinematic arts, a book that pays homage to the work of scenic artists. Scenic artists who crafted the iconic (and, unfortunately, now endangered) art form of the Hollywood backdrop.
On November 6th at 2:00pm, co-authors Richard Isackes and Karen Manesswill be signing copies of their brand new book at MavenCraft Studios in San Fernando, California. This will be the first opportunity to get a signed copy of The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop.
The authors cannot wait to share oral histories from surviving backdrop artists and their families to preserve these artists’ stories and their irreplaceable knowledge of an extraordinary craft! Come out to the book signing and help share the incredible history of the endangered art form in The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop.
You can RSVP here.