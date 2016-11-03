Book Signing: The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop

The new book The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop has started hitting shelves, and the writers will be having a book signing to celebrate.

For the first time in the history of the cinematic arts, a book that pays homage to the work of scenic artists. Scenic artists who crafted the iconic (and, unfortunately, now endangered) art form of the Hollywood backdrop.

On November 6th at 2:00pm, co-authors Richard Isackes and Karen Manesswill be signing copies of their brand new book at MavenCraft Studios in San Fernando, California. This will be the first opportunity to get a signed copy of The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop.