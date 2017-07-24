Cinema Audio Society Announces Timeline for 54th CAS Awards

The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) has set the date and timeline for the 54th Annual CAS Awards. The CAS Awards recognize outstanding sound mixing in film and television as well as outstanding products for production and post-production. Recipients for the CAS Career Achievement Award and CAS Filmmaker Award will be announced later in the year.

The timeline is as follows:

Entry Submission Form available online on the CAS website at www.cinemaaudiosociety.org — Monday, October 16, 2017

Entry Submissions due online by 5:00 pm PST. — Monday, November 20, 2017

Nomination Ballot Voting Begins online — Thursday, December 14, 2017

Nomination Ballot Voting Ends online — 5:00 PST. Wednesday, January 03, 2018

Final Nominees in each category announced — Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018

Outstanding Product Nominations announced — Monday, January 15, 2018

Final Voting Begins 0nline — Thursday, February 1, 2018

Final Voting Ends online — 5:00 pm PST, Wednesday, February 14, 2018

54th Annual CAS Awards Saturday, February 24, 2018, Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza – Bunker Hill Ballroom, Los Angeles, California